Vodacom network downtime

Vodacom is suffering from network downtime across South Africa, with many mobile users unable to connect to the network at all.

“Vodacom is aware of an issue impacting connectivity to some of its customers,” the operator said in response to complaints on social media.

“Our technicians are working hard to resolve the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Information from DownDetector shows that the problems began at around 14:30 on Monday and were still increasing at the time of writing.

Vodacom subscribers across the country are complaining about data connectivity issues, and user feedback suggests that other mobile services are also affected.

56% of DownDetector reports cite mobile phone problems, 30% say they have no mobile Internet, and 13% state that they are experiencing a total blackout of services.

Many Vodacom subscribers took to social media to complain about the operator’s network problems.

This follows after Vodacom experienced similar network downtime on 13 November – with many users complaining of a similar loss of connectivity around the country.

“Is Vodacom at again?! I have no network” a Vodacom subscriber said on Twitter.

“No service on several Vodacom devices in our offices located in the Menlyn area, Pretoria. Is there a problem?” asked another Twitter user.

In one case, a Vodacom user said that his SIM reflected the “Emergency calls only” label, with no Vodacom mobile services accessible at all.

Vodacom working on the problem

MyBroadband asked Vodacom for comment on the network outage.

The operator said it was aware of the problem and that it was working to restore services as soon as possible.

Update – 17:12 on Monday

Vodacom has resolved the problem, the company said in an updated statement.

“Vodacom has identified and remedied a fault with a core network element at one of our sites, that impacted data connectivity to certain customers,” it said.

“Impacted services are currently being restored. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Outage reports

Images from DownDetector showing where the issues are most prevalent in South Africa, as well as the spike in network issue reports, are below.