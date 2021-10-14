Cell C slashes data prices

14 October 2021

Cell C says it has made changes to its 30-day data bundles, including substantial price reductions and increased data allocations on smaller bundles.

The changes came into effect on Friday, 8 October 2021.

“Internet connection is no longer a luxury or ‘nice to have’ and has become a necessity in this digital age,” said Cell C chief commercial officer Simo Mkhize.

“We are migrating online to stay connected with friends and family, to work, learn, shop and sell therefore, now more than ever together with financial constraints, customers are looking for value for their money.”

Mkhize said they firmly believe Cell C needs to bridge the digital divide by making digital access possible with the right offers.

Cell C also introduced a new range of 30-day data bundles — including 200MB for R29. An upgrade from the previous 150MB at this price.

If you buy this 30-day bundle through the Cell C App or portal, you receive an extra 200MB free anytime data for a total of 400MB anytime data at R29.

“For our 20th birthday, we want to celebrate and reward our customers for their loyalty to Cell C and to simply applaud them for making it through the tough times stronger,” said Mkhize.

The following table summarises the changes to Cell C’s 30-day bundles.

They can be bought from the Cell C App, the Cell C USSD menu (*147#) and Cell C’s online portal.

Old Bundles New Bundles
Data Old price Nite data New price Nite data App and portal promo data
40MB R10 R10
80MB R15
100MB R15
150MB R29
200MB R29 200MB
250MB R35 R35 250MB
325MB R49
350MB R45 350MB
500MB R65 500MB
800MB R80
1GB R95 1GB R85 1GB 1GB
1.5GB R149 3GB R99 1.5GB 1.5GB
2GB R199 4GB R149 2GB 2GB
3GB R249 5GB R199 3GB 3GB
4GB R249 4GB 4GB
6GB R299 7GB R299 6GB 6GB
7GB R399 10GB
10GB R499 15GB R469 10GB
20GB R799 R599
30GB R899 R699

