Cell C slashes data prices

Cell C says it has made changes to its 30-day data bundles, including substantial price reductions and increased data allocations on smaller bundles.

The changes came into effect on Friday, 8 October 2021.

“Internet connection is no longer a luxury or ‘nice to have’ and has become a necessity in this digital age,” said Cell C chief commercial officer Simo Mkhize.

“We are migrating online to stay connected with friends and family, to work, learn, shop and sell therefore, now more than ever together with financial constraints, customers are looking for value for their money.”

Mkhize said they firmly believe Cell C needs to bridge the digital divide by making digital access possible with the right offers.

Cell C also introduced a new range of 30-day data bundles — including 200MB for R29. An upgrade from the previous 150MB at this price.

If you buy this 30-day bundle through the Cell C App or portal, you receive an extra 200MB free anytime data for a total of 400MB anytime data at R29.

“For our 20th birthday, we want to celebrate and reward our customers for their loyalty to Cell C and to simply applaud them for making it through the tough times stronger,” said Mkhize.

The following table summarises the changes to Cell C’s 30-day bundles.

They can be bought from the Cell C App, the Cell C USSD menu (*147#) and Cell C’s online portal.