Vodacom slashes international roaming data prices

Vodacom has reduced its out-of-bundle roaming data rates on partner networks worldwide by up to 88%.

The changes mean rates will now vary between 49 cents and R5.00 when travelling to over 156 countries across 656 partner networks.

“With our discounted rates, Vodacom customers can now securely and conveniently access their mobile banking application, connect with loved ones, and share their travel moments as and when they happen, and much more, without worrying about roaming charges,” Vodacom stated.

Vodacom customers visiting neighbouring countries including Lesotho, Mozambique, Swaziland and Botswana can continue using their Vodacom SA mobile numbers and stay connected at 49 cents per (MB), a rate that is equivalent to the current out-of-bundle rate that Vodacom customers pay in South Africa.

In addition, those planning to travel abroad, once Covid-19 travel restrictions are lifted, will also benefit from the price adjustments in tourist favourites such as Seychelles, Australia, France, and the United Kingdom.

To view the roaming rates applicable to each country, visit the Vodacom website’s International Roaming page.

Vodacom is also offering special rates on roaming data and voice minutes between 1 December 2021 and 28 February 2022 in 80 countries.

That includes R85 for a 1GB data bundle or R299 for a 5GB data bundle, both valid for 30 days, or voice calls for as little as R2.50 per minute.

To make use of these offers, customers can open the My Vodacom App and select “My Account” > “International Roaming”, or dial *135*130#.

Now read: MTN slashes international data roaming prices