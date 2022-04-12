Waspa appoints new board

South Africa’s Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (Waspa) has elected its new board for 2022.

Waspa chairperson Anthony Ekerold said he was confident the new board would bring substantial contributions to the association through their “expertise, passion and commitment to growing the broader industry”.

The official 2022 Waspa office bearers include:

Anthony Ekerold — Chairperson

Jacqui Jones — Vice-Chair & Telco Affairs Portfolio

Casper de Villiers — Treasurer and Finance Portfolio

James McNab — Code Portfolio

Ilonka Badenhorst — Communications

Iman Malaka — Membership Portofolio

Michiel Huisamen — Wholesale Portfolio

New membership chairperson Iman Faith Malaka is the co-founding member, CEO and majority shareholder of TIC IT Telecoms and has more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications and IT sector.

Waspa said Malaka gained experience by being at the forefront of many strategic projects at renowned organisations and understood the VAS landscape and the business dynamics for the SMEs in the telecommunications industry.

Malaka said she was excited to be part of the board and looked forward to serving the industry.

“My role will be focused on managing the membership portfolio, and I especially look forward to amplifying the value of our organisation to our stakeholders, as well as ensuring that Waspa fulfils its self-regulatory and self-representation mandates.”

New treasurer and finance chair Casper De Villiers previously served on the Waspa management committee in various roles, including as chairperson.

His official Waspa duties will focus on refining financial processes and maintaining sound financial protocol.

“My goal as part of Waspa is to ensure that we provide consumers with the knowledge and mechanisms to be in total control of their mobile spend and to ensure that the more vulnerable population groups are even more educated on how to look out for any pitfalls in terms of managing their data and airtime,” said De Villiers.

“For our members, my focus will be on ensuring that Waspa manages its funds in a transparent, responsible way in terms of member interest and community involvement.”

Now read: Best mobile network in South Africa at the beginning of 2022