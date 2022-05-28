Data contract price showdown — Vodacom vs MTN

MTN’s Data SIM contracts are cheaper than Vodacom’s in most cases and also offer customers better bonuses, a MyBroadband comparison shows.

Vodacom and MTN hiked their data contract prices earlier this year, prompting MyBroadband to compare the two mobile operators’ product offerings.

On 1 April 2022, Vodacom hiked contract prices by 5.3% on average, with another hike following in June for its Red Flexi and mobile broadband plans.

MTN also announced price increases earlier this year, which took effect on 1 May.

Although it promised an average 5% price hike, MTN customers started complaining during the month that they received increases up to 28%.

It should be noted that some of these price hikes applied to legacy contracts that are no longer available.

Therefore, we only considered products you can currently buy from MTN and Vodacom’s respective online stores for this comparison.

We compared the pricing of Vodacom’s Data SIM contracts against MTN’s My MTNChoice Data over a 24-month term.

MTN’s My MTNChoice 10GB contract offers 2GB Anytime data at R59 per month — R20 cheaper than Vodacom’s equivalent product.

Vodacom and MTN charge R149 per month for a 10GB Anytime data SIM, with some differences in the bonuses offered.

Vodacom’s 10GB Data SIM gives customers an extra 10GB video ticket valid for 24 months, while MTN’s product offers a 40GB YouTube streaming bundle.

Most of the contracts listed give users an equal amount of off-peak and anytime data.

The My MTNChoice 130GB package is the exception, only offering 30GB of Night Express data.

For a 20GB contract, MTN’s package is R199 per month — R50 cheaper than Vodacom’s equivalent 20GB monthly package.

Vodacom’s 20GB Data SIM includes a 10GB video ticket and an extra once-off 20GB anytime data.

However, MTN is also running a promotion that includes 20GB bonus data once-off for subscribers who take out any of its contracts before 31 May.

At R299 per month, MTN’s 50GB contract outright beats Vodacom’s R349 offering, while also including a 50GB YouTube streaming bundle every month and the 20GB once-off.

Vodacom MTN Data contract Price Extras Data contract (My MTN Choice)* Price Extras** 2GB Anytime, 2 GB Night Owl R79 N/A 2GB Anytime, 2GB Night Express R59 6GB YouTube Streaming Bundle 10GB Anytime, 10GB Night Owl R149 Once-off 10GB video ticket 10GB Anytime, 10GB Night Express R149 40GB YouTube Streaming Bundle 20GB Anytime, 20GB Night Owl R249 Bonus Video Ticket 10GB 24 Months, Once-off My Gig 20 data bundle 20GB Anytime, 20GB Night Express R199 60GB YouTube Streaming Bundle 20GB Anytime, 20GB Night Owl R349 N/A 50GB Anytime, 30GB Night Express R299 50GB YouTube Streaming Bundle *Night Express can be used between 00:01 and 04:59 only **YouTube Streaming Bundles available from 01/05/2022 – 31/07/2022

