Big MTN mobile data outage

MTN users across South Africa reported the operator’s data network was slow or offline for several hours on Wednesday, 12 October 2022.

Downdetector and Twitter showed numerous reports of slow or no responses when using data services on MTN’s network, starting from around 11:30 AM.

“Been unable to use my phone’s Internet services, my one and only social media network (Twitter) because of some funny @mtnza issues!” one user on Twitter complained.

“@MTNza, what’s happening with the network? Are you guys okay there? We’re not connected,” another said.