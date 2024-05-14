MTN SA fintech chief quits

MTN South Africa’s chief financial service officer, Bradwin Roper, has resigned. He will leave the company at the end of October 2024.

Roper is leaving the company to explore a new opportunity, MTN said.

The resignation comes almost exactly a year after Roper started at the mobile network operator.

“We are grateful for his dedicated service and wish him the very best in his future endeavours as we work to continue advancing fintech innovation in South Africa,” said MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi.

MTN said recruitment for a replacement is underway and will be announced in due course.

Roper joins a series of recent high-profile departures at MTN South Africa.

MTN SA’s chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer, Jacqui O’Sullivan, resigned in February.

Former MTN SA CTO Giovanni Chiarelli and Supersonic CEO Calvin Collett all left around the time Godfrey Motsa stepped down as CEO in 2022.

Collet’s replacement, Megan Nicholas, left MTN in April 2023.

In August 2023, Chiarelli’s replacement, chief technology and information officer Michele Gamberini, also quit the company.