Vodacom price changes announced

Vodacom will adjust its voice and data out-of-bundle (OOB) rates for prepaid, contract, and topup customers from June 2025.

The mobile network recently started notifying customers of the changes via SMS.

“To continue delivering the quality coverage and service you expect, we’ll be implementing our annual update on selected products and services, which will take effect on 1 June 2025,” the message stated.

For customers on contract and TopUp plans, the OOB rate for voice calls and SMSs will increase by two cents per minute and two cents per megabyte, respectively.

The changes will also impact customers on the following prepaid price plans:

Vodacom Dash Mobile

Vodacom Khosi Bonus

Vodacom NXT LVL

Vodacom Power Pack

Vodacom Power Bonus

Vodacom Prepaid LTE

Vodacom Prepaid 79c

Vodacom Zetnet

Expressed as a percentage, the price hikes on OOB data on all prepaid plans except Power Pack and Prepaid LTE will be 4.1%.

Power Pack customers will pay 6.9% more for OOB data, while Prepaid LTE customers seem to be the only users receiving a decrease.

Instead of 49 cents per MB, they will pay 31 cents per MB, 36.7% less. It is unclear if this was a typo and that Prepaid LTE customers will also be billed R0.51 per MB.

MyBroadband has contacted Vodacom for confirmation and will update this article when clarification is received.

In terms of OOB voice rates, most plans will get an effective increase of 1.2% — apart from the Prepaid LTE and Prepaid 79c products.

Prepaid LTE’s OOB voice rate will be increasing by 1%, while Prepaid 79c will be bumped by 2.5%. The latter is Vodacom’s most affordable prepaid product for OOB calls.

These increases follow Vodacom’s annual pricing adjustments for contract customers that took effect in March 2025.

In that instance, Vodacom implemented an average increase of 4.5% across its Red, mobile broadband, fixed-wireless access, and Flexi postpaid plans.

MTN and Telkom have also implemented price adjustments in the past few months.

The tables below summarise the increases in OOB rates for Vodacom customers, effective 1 June 2025.

OOB data rates

Prepaid Price Plan Current Data Rate (per MB) New Data Rate

(per MB) Change Power Pack R0.29 R0.31 +6.9% Power Bonus R0.49 R0.51 +4.1% NXT LVL R0.49 R0.51 +4.1% Zetnet R0.49 R0.51 +4.1% Dash Mobile R0.49 R0.51 +4.1% Khosi Bonus R0.49 R0.51 +4.1% Prepaid LTE R0.49 R0.31 -36.7% Prepaid 79c R0.49 R0.51 +4.1%

OOB voice rates