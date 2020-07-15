6G will let you replicate yourself in a virtual world – Samsung

Samsung has provided insight into its plans for 6G – including a launch date two years ahead of the generally-used 2030 benchmark – in a research document entitled ‘6G – The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All.’

While 5G is designed to achieve a 20Gbps peak data rate, Samsung said it aims to provide a peak 6G data rate of 1,000Gbps and a user experienced data rate of 1Gbps.

Additionally, it aims to offer air latency of less than 100 μs, end-to-end latency of less than 1ms, and “extremely low delay jitter in the order of microseconds”.

This would result in user-experienced latency of less than 10ms, Samsung said.

Samsung said that 6G connectivity that meets these aims will bring a number of new services to customers, including XR, Mobile Holograms, and Digital Replicas.

XR

XR is a new term that combines VR, AR, and mixed reality (MR), Samsung explained.

“It has attracted great attention and opened new horizons in various fields including entertainment, medicine, science, education, and manufacturing industries,” said Samsung.

Samsung said that current AR technology requires 55.3Mbps to support 8K display technology.

However, Samsung said that ‘truly immersive AR,’ will require 0.44Gbps throughput, while XR media streaming could require similar throughput to 16K UHD – requiring 0.9Gbps throughput.

“The current user experienced data rate of 5G is not sufficient for seamless streaming,” Samsung said.

Mobile hologram

Samsung said that due to “the unprecedented rate of advances in high-resolution rendering, wearable displays, and wireless networks,” mobile devices of the future will render media for 3D hologram displays.

3D holograms will present gestures and facial expressions through a holographic display, the company explained.

The content to be displayed is obtained through real-time capture, transmission, and 3D rendering techniques, said Samsung.

This requires extremely high data rate transmission, it explained, which is “hundreds of times greater than current 5G systems.”

A hologram display over a mobile device with a 6.7-inch display will require at least 0.58Tbps, for example, while human-sized holograms will require a connection of several Tbps.

To reduce the magnitude of data transfer rates, AI can be leveraged in the 6G era to compress, extract, and render hologram data.

Digital replicas

Samsung also explained how AI, sensors, and communication technologies will allow users to replicate physical entities – including people and even places – in a virtual world.

This, known as a digital twin, will allow users to explore and monitor the ‘reality’ within a virtual world “without temporal or spatial constraints.”

Samsung said that users will even be able to forgo mere observation, and instead actually interact with digital twins using VR devices or holographical displays.

Again, however, 5G is insufficient to enable this technology – to duplicate a 1m x 1m area, for example, a throughput rate of about 0.8Tbps is required.

Samsung estimates that the market size for digital replicas will be about $26 billion in 2025.