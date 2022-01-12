Oracle Cloud launch date for South African region announced

Cloud services provider Oracle has opened up its new Johannesburg region for registration and confirmed that it will go live on 19 January 2022.

Several MyBroadband forum members who are existing Oracle customers discovered that the region recently appeared on the company’s online customer platform.

Users who attempted to change their current region to South Africa were required to upgrade from Oracle’s free plan.

It was also possible to select the region by creating a new account.

However, all those who upgraded or created new accounts using the Johannesburg region were still awaiting confirmation emails at the time of publication. That suggested it had not gone live yet.

According to Oracle’s website, the company will announce details about the new cloud region in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 19 January 2021.

Approached for comment, the company confirmed to MyBroadband that the South African region would go live on this date.

Oracle has had a presence in South Africa for 30 years.

In September 2019, it first announced plans to launch 20 new Oracle Cloud data centres by the end of 2020, including one in South Africa. But the Covid-19 pandemic delayed this by several years.

In October 2021, it revealed it had chosen Johannesburg as its first data centre location in Africa.

Oracle said the new region would make it easier for businesses to increase performance, protect data, and get access to Oracle’s full array of cloud services.

The company aims to have 44 regions available by the end of 2022, with data centres in each country in which it does business.

That will help ensure Oracle meets data sovereignty requirements, can provide low latency performance on its servers, and improve its disaster protection mitigation.