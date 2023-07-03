South African virtual private server price showdown

3 July 2023

Virtual private server (VPS) hosting offers users dedicated server space with a reserved amount of resources, and there are several options available to South Africans who wish to launch a website or app that shared hosting or dedicated server isn’t suitable for.

With the Rand tanking against the US dollar in recent months, some international providers, like Microsoft Azure, are no longer cost-effective for South Africans as they quote their services in dollars.

However, a MyBroadband analysis has revealed that Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) VPS offerings compete well price-wise with local providers.

MyBroadband compared VPS pricing across three tiers from Absolute Hosting, Afrihost, Cybersmart, Domains.co.za, Microsoft Azure, and AWS.

Absolute Hosting sells the cheapest option in the entry-level tier, offering a two virtual CPU (vCPU) plan with 2GB of RAM, 10GB of storage, and 250GB of bandwidth for R63 a month.

However, the package comes with a fraction of the bandwidth other providers offer. Regarding performance, it provides the highest number of vCPUs and memory allocation in the entry-level tier.

It also has a “budget VPS” product that starts from R49 per month with 1vCPU, 1GB RAM, 20GB storage, and 200GB soft-capped traffic.

Cybersmart’s entry-level package is attractive as it is the only provider listed to offer unlimited bandwidth with all VPS products.

The package has one vCPU, 1GB of RAM, and 20GB of storage for R179 a month.

AWS competes relatively well in the entry-level category. Its VPS product with one vCPU, 2GB of memory, 60GB of storage, and 3TB of bandwidth costs R188 a month.

Microsoft Azure’s package was the most expensive of the lot at R1,056 per month.

Absolute Hosting also offers the most affordable option in the mid-range tier. Its plan with two vCPUs, 3GB of RAM, 65GB of storage, and 500GB of traffic allowance costs R146 per month.

Cybersmart and Domains.co.za also compete pretty well in the tier.

Cybesmart sells a plan featuring one vCPU, 2GB of RAM, 50GB of storage, and unlimited bandwidth for R259 a month.

Domains.co.za’s mid-tier package offers similar specs to Cybersmart’s. However, its bandwidth cap sits at 1TB, and the plan costs R289 monthly.

Once again, AWS compares pretty well, sitting directly in the middle of the field with a price of R376 per month.

The higher-end tier tells a similar story to the mid-range category, with Cybersmart, Domains.co.za, and Absolute Hosting offering the cheapest packages.

Cybersmart’s plan with four vCPUs, 4GB of RAM, and 100GB of storage is available for R399 a month. The plan offers unlimited bandwidth.

Domains.co.za’s plan is similar to Cybersmart’s regarding hardware. However, it ups the storage by 25GB and provides 2TB of bandwidth for R569 a month.

Absolute Hosting charges R412 for its VPS with four vCPUs, 8GB of RAM, and 200GB of storage. The plan offers 1,200GB of bandwidth each month.

A price comparison across three tiers of VPS hosting options for local and international providers available to South African businesses is provided in the table below.

Virtual private server price comparison
Provider CPU RAM Storage Bandwidth Price
Entry-level
Absolute Hosting (Budget) 1 vCPUs 1GB 20GB 200GB (soft-cap) R49
Absolute Hosting 2 vCPUs 2GB 10GB 250GB R63
Domains.co.za 1 vCPU 1GB 25GB 500GB R149
Cybersmart 1 vCPU 1GB 20GB Unlimited R179
Amazon Web Services 1 vCPU 2GB 60GB 3TB R188
Axxess Mini 1 vCPU 2GB 100GB 4TB R339
Afrihost Bronze 1 vCPU 2GB 100GB 4TB R360
Microsoft Azure 1 vCPU 2GB 10GB 500GB R1,056
Mid-range
Absolute Hosting 2 vCPUs 3GB 65GB 500GB R146
Cybersmart 2 vCPUs 2GB 50GB Unlimited R259
Domains.co.za 2 vCPUs 2GB 50GB 1TB R289
Amazon Web Services 2 vCPUs 4GB 80GB 4TB R376
Afrihost Silver 2 vCPUs 4GB 200GB 6TB R560
Axxess Regular 3 vCPUs 6GB 300GB 8TB R659
Microsoft Azure 2 vCPUs 4GB 20GB 500GB R1,714
Higher-end
Cybersmart 4 vCPUs 4GB 100GB Unlimited R399
Absolute Hosting 4 vCPUs 8GB 200GB 1.2TB R412
Domains.co.za 4 vCPUs 4GB 125GB 2TB R569
Afrihost Gold 3 vCPUs 6GB 300GB 8TB R660
Afrihost Platinum 4 vCPUs 8GB 500GB 10TB R860
Axxess Big 6 vCPUs 12GB 2TB 10TB R999
Amazon Web Services 4 vCPUs 16GB 320GB 6TB R1,504
Microsoft Azure 4 vCPUs 8GB 40GB 1TB R3,557

Now read: Microsoft wants to expand cloud-based Windows 11 to all users

Share your thoughts: South African virtual private server…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
South African virtual private server price showdown