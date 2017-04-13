How often Openserve updates its FTTH map

Openserve said it updates its fibre coverage map whenever there is new address data available.

The data is sent to Internet service providers on a weekly basis, it told MyBroadband.

The coverage map provides an overview of which areas have access to the fibre network and if you are eligible to receive a fibre service.

This comes after Openserve clients complained that they struggled to apply for FTTH from certain ISPs, or move their lines from Telkom to another ISP.

According to one complaint, Internet service providers refused to let them migrate their line – as Openserve did not list their address as having fibre coverage.

While they were receiving fibre broadband services from Telkom, the Openserve coverage map had not been updated to include their area.

This made it impossible to get service from other Internet service providers.

Openserve said the coarse granularity of the map does not allow for 100% alignment between the map and the address list it provides ISPs.

“As part of ongoing business operations, we continuously recommend to all ISPs that the address list is a more accurate source to use for placing orders,” said Openserve.

