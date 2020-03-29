MetroFibre free speed upgrades explained

MetroFibre has provided all direct customers, its ISPs, and resellers with a top-up of 10Mbps per customer on top of their existing capacity.

This follows several fibre network operators and Internet service providers announcing they would provide free line speed upgrades to fibre-to-the-home subscribers.

Vumatel and Link Africa confirmed their line speed upgrades before President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would be locked down for 21 days.

They initially stated that their upgrades were aimed at helping people work from home and to stream educational services.

Frogfoot and MetroFibre have stated they will also increase the line speeds of their customers for free for several months.

In all cases, the four fibre network operators stated they will double or more-than-double subscriber speeds for the next few months.

However, several FTTH subscribers who are infrastructure operated by MetroFibre said their Internet service providers are not offering upgrades.

Internet service providers have informed clients that only MetroFibre’s own ISPs will be giving clients upgrades.

Others reported that they only received a 10Mbps speed upgrade and not a doubling as was originally promised.

MetroFibre explains

MetroFibre told MyBroadband it has provided all MetroFibre direct customers, its ISPs, and resellers with a top-up of 10Mbps per customer on top of their existing capacity.

This is a complimentary upgrade for all customers and will be for a two-month period until 27 May 2020.

“Metrofibre adopted a phased approach over two days from 25-27 March to do these upgrades to ensure that our capacity was managed during this time and that no customers were inconvenienced,” the fibre network operator said.

“As the first phase of the upgrade, implementation took place for MetroFibre direct customers on 26 March based on a technical and volume-based evaluation.”

During the second phase of the upgrade at 05:00 on 27 March, all ISPs and reseller customers were upgraded.

“For this benefit to flow to the intended end users, MetroFibre requires that the ISPs pass the increased line speed on to their end customers and to ensure that they have sufficient bandwidth/ENNI capacity to do so.”