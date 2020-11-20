The 81TB man – The biggest data hogs under lockdown level 1

Several ISPs have told MyBroadband that while certain data traffic patterns have returned to pre-lockdown levels, total data usage among fibre customers remained very high.

Driven by a huge increase in remote working and learning setups, South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown saw Internet usage surge among fibre-to-the-home customers.

Multiple ISPs have said they witnessed enormous increases in traffic since the start of lockdown.

One example is Vox, which said it had recorded a 35% increase from February to March 2020 usage. Another is Level-7, who observed a 15% spike within the first two weeks of level 5 lockdown.

Many fibre network operators upgraded their line speeds at no charge to customers during this time, which provided much-needed relief for the unprecedented traffic.

Fibre speeds allow for superfluous download and upload capability, which means customers can easily consume hundreds of gigabytes – if not multiple terabytes of data – in a single month.

Biggest bandwidth hogs

One of the country’s biggest ISPs – Afrihost – previously told MyBroadband one such customer had used a total of 76TB in March 2020, the first month of South Africa’s hard lockdown.

MyBroadband wanted to know whether this trend had continued as lockdown levels were lowered, particularly as the country entered level 1 lockdown in September.

We asked major South African fibre ISPs for information on their biggest data users over the last quarter, when lockdown restrictions were relaxed and most people were allowed to return to their physical offices.

All of the ISPs who provided figures to MyBroadband had top data users in the terabyte double-digits.

The biggest data usage was by a customer on Vox’s network who had amassed 81TB on a 1Gbps download speed package.

The table below shows the data usage statistics of the top 3 users on several of South Africa’s top ISPs for the month of September.

ISP Data usage Cool Ideas 32.9TB 32.1TB 29.2TB Cybersmart 20.5TB 10.8TB 5.7TB Level-7 17.1TB 5TB 4.3TB RSAWEB 56TB 33TB 29TB Vox 81TB 20.9TB 15.1TB