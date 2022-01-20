Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) is facing severe operational challenges, including the inability to deliver on fibre and other commercial commitments.
MyBroadband has received complaints from DFA clients that they have not been able to execute simple agreements because of problems at the company.
These complaints come amidst planned retrenchments at the fibre operator, who said it is needed to remain competitive.
DFA said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused slower economic growth and a shrinking addressable market, was a driver behind its decision.
It added that inflationary cost pressures and aggressive price competition in the market forced it to re-look its efficiencies.
DFA is correct in saying that its fibre products are not competitive.
A business looking for a 100Mbps fibre connection using DFA’s infrastructure can expect to pay around R4,000 per month. A comparable service using Openserve’s infrastructure costs R1,000.
However, the biggest problem getting “business fibre” using DFA’s infrastructure is not the price. It is the challenge of getting the service installed.
Businesses that opt for a service from Openserve or Vumatel typically get their fibre installed within a week.
DFA, in comparison, can take months to provide fibre services to a company, even when they have an existing fibre line on the premises.
The problems at DFA extends well beyond fibre provisioning, which points to bigger operational challenges.
One of DFA’s commercial partners, who spoke to MyBroadband on condition of anonymity, said they have been unable to execute a project since the beginning of 2021 because of problems at DFA.
The client said DFA approved the project, but although they were ready to deliver the needed services, the project was delayed multiple times.
They said DFA struggled to meet their commitments and blamed slow internal processes for the delays.
Getting fibre using DFA
To illustrate the operational challenges at DFA, MyBroadband can provide a real-world scenario of trying to get fibre in an office block using DFA’s infrastructure.
A 100Mbps business fibre connection, priced at R3,999 per month, was ordered through Cool Ideas on 27 October 2021. Nearly three months later, the service is still not live.
A business based in an adjacent office park, where Openserve has a presence, had their service installed in a week through Afrihost and Openserve.
The kicker is that they pay only R917 on a month-to-month agreement, while Cool Ideas and DFA’s service is only available on a long-term contract.
While the DFA service is described as “business fibre”, there is no clear advantage for most applications compared to Openserve’s SME option.
DFA’s service is far more expensive, takes much longer to install, and requires a long-term contract.
It is unlikely that any business will opt for the DFA service if an operator like Openserve has a presence in their office park.
MyBroadband asked DFA why its fibre service is so expensive, but the company did not answer this question.
It also did not provide feedback on why its installation process takes so long and why it only offers its products on long-term contracts.
Cool Ideas also did not answer questions about its business fibre services, which are more expensive and take far longer to install.
The table below shows the process of getting a fibre service through Cool Ideas using DFA’s infrastructure.
It should be noted that the previous tenant had an active fibre link in the office, which make some of the installation feedback confusing.
|Getting business fibre through Cool Ideas and DFA
|Date
|Action
|27 October 2021
|APPLICATION – Contact request submitted to Cool Ideas for availability and pricing of fibre in the office park.
|27 October 2021
|Receive request from Cool Ideas to provide exact location of office park.
|27 October 2021
|Receive feedback from Cool Ideas with estimated timeframes of 4 to 6 weeks.
|28 October 2021
|Application submitted to Cool Ideas for 100/100 Mbps connection on DFA.
|2 November 2021
|Follow up sent to Cool Ideas to confirm application was received.
|3 November 2021
|Another follow up sent to Cool Ideas to confirm application was received.
|3 November 2021
|Cool Ideas provided a contract to sign.
|3 November 2021
|Contract is signed and sent to Cool Ideas, and timeframe estimation is requested.
|3 November 2021
|Receive feedback from Cool Ideas regarding the installation with no timeframes.
|8 November 2021
|Follow up sent to Cool Ideas regarding installation date.
|8 November 2021
|Feedback received from Cool Ideas that they are still awaiting a site survey date from DFA.
|16 November 2021
|Follow up sent to Cool Ideas and ask how the process can be sped up.
|18 November 2021
|Receive a date for site survey to be done by DFA on 22 November 2021.
|22 November 2021
|SITE SURVEY – Site survey done by DFA.
|24 November 2021
|Site plan received from DFA, which needs to be approved by the developer.
|2 December 2021
|DFA receives approval of the site plan.
|6 December 2021
|Follow up sent to Cool Ideas on the next steps.
|6 December 2021
|Cool Ideas indicates they are waiting for DFA to schedule kickoff meeting for the build to start.
|8 December 2021
|Kickoff meeting with DFA is scheduled for 9 December 2021.
|9 December 2021
|INSTALLATION STARTED — Kickoff meeting is completed at the site, and civil portion of installation is started.
|9 December 2021
|Civil part of installation is completed.
|14 December 2021
|Follow up sent to Cool Ideas on the next steps.
|15 December 2021
|DFA indicates that the rest of the installation will be completed on 21 December.
|21 December 2021
|DFA installer arrives late without any knowledge of what has already been done regarding the installation and what the next steps are. He claims the installation can’t be completed and needs to return to DFA to clarify.
|21 December 2021
|Request for clarity of the situation from Cool Ideas.
|21 December 2021
|Cool Ideas said the technician has advised that the link was only partially built. New date arranged for installation to be completed on 12 January.
|12 January 2022
|First part of build is completed.
|13 January 2022
|Second part of build is completed and tested.
|14 January 202
|Receive feedback from Cool Ideas that DFA needs to complete an internal process to provision the link and issue a handover certificate to Cool Ideas.
|18 January 2022
|Followed up with Cool Ideas on the progress of handover. They state they have no control over the process. We can only receive the router from Cool Ideas once DFA issues handover certificate.
|What needs to happen next
|Date
|Action
|Uncertain
|Cool Ideas awaiting handover certificate from DFA. Expected turnaround is within a week.
|Uncertain
|Once handover certificate is received, Cool Ideas need 24 to 72 hours to configure the connection.
|Uncertain
|Cool Ideas will send a router once configuration is done.
|Uncertain
|Once router is received, the technical team from Cool Ideas will provide setup instructions to get the link live.
