Uncapped fibre showdown — 100Mbps prices compared

RSAWeb and Mweb offer the cheapest uncapped 100Mbps prices among eight prominent Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and four major fibre network operators, a MyBroadband comparison shows.
Metrofibre announced that it was upgrading and doubling the speeds of all its packages at no extra cost to customers.
Just weeks before, Openserve, Vumatel and Frogfoot implemented price increases across their packages.
Fibre packages less than R970 per month saw an increase of R30, while packages greater or equal to R970 per month increased by R50.
Before the increases, prices offered by Metrofibre were notably higher than other networks in South Africa.
Following these price changes, MyBroadband compared uncapped 100Mbps fibre packages offered by major ISPs through various operators — including Openserve, Vumatel, Frogfoot, and Metrofibre.
These packages are on a month-to-month basis and offer free installation and a free-to-use router.
However, if you cancel these packages before the end of 12 months, you’ll have to pay the installation fee.
Telkom is the exception. Its month-to-month packages require an upfront payment of R4,033, including the router, connection, and installation fee.
Customers who sign a 24-month contract are exempt from Telkom’s once-off fees.
The following tables show the price comparisons between fibre network operators and the various ISPs.
|Openserve
|ISP
|Download Speed
|Upload Speed
|Once-off fees
|Price
|Afrihost
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|–
|R947
|Axxess
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|–
|R955
|Cool Ideas
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R200 delivery
|R999
|RSAWeb
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|–
|R915*
|Webafrica
|100Mbps
|20Mbps
|R249 delivery
|R899
|Mweb
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|–
|R889
|Telkom
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|
|R899
|Vox
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|–
|R959
|* RSAWeb is running a promotion: the package is R795 until 31 May 2022. The standard price will apply from 1 July.
|Vumatel
|ISP
|Download Speed
|Upload Speed
|Once-off fees
|Price
|Afrihost
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R1,047
|Axxess
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R1,035
|Cool Ideas
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R200 delivery
|R1,099
|RSAWeb
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R995
|Webafrica
|100Mbps
|45Mbps
|R249 delivery
|R1,099
|Mweb
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R999
|Telkom
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|
|R1,149
|Vox
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R1,099
|Frogfoot
|ISP
|Download Speed
|Upload Speed
|Once-off fees
|Price
|Afrihost
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R927
|Axxess
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R935
|Cool Ideas
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R200 delivery
|R949
|RSAWeb
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R909
|Webafrica
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R249 delivery
|R1,139
|Mweb
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R899
|Telkom
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|
|R999
|Vox
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R922
|Metrofibre
|ISP
|Download Speed
|Upload Speed
|Once-off fees
|Price
|Afrihost
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R897
|Axxess
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R935
|Cool Ideas
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R200 delivery
|R899
|RSAWeb
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R845
|Webafrica
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|R249 delivery
|R999
|Mweb
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R979
|Telkom
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|
|R1,099
|Vox
|100Mbps
|100Mbps
|–
|R875
|* RSAWeb is running a promotion: the package is R635 until 31 July 2022. The standard price will apply from 1 August.
