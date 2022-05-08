Uncapped fibre showdown — 100Mbps prices compared

RSAWeb and Mweb offer the cheapest uncapped 100Mbps prices among eight prominent Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and four major fibre network operators, a MyBroadband comparison shows.

Metrofibre announced that it was upgrading and doubling the speeds of all its packages at no extra cost to customers.

Just weeks before, Openserve, Vumatel and Frogfoot implemented price increases across their packages.

Fibre packages less than R970 per month saw an increase of R30, while packages greater or equal to R970 per month increased by R50.

Before the increases, prices offered by Metrofibre were notably higher than other networks in South Africa.

Following these price changes, MyBroadband compared uncapped 100Mbps fibre packages offered by major ISPs through various operators — including Openserve, Vumatel, Frogfoot, and Metrofibre.

These packages are on a month-to-month basis and offer free installation and a free-to-use router.

However, if you cancel these packages before the end of 12 months, you’ll have to pay the installation fee.

Telkom is the exception. Its month-to-month packages require an upfront payment of R4,033, including the router, connection, and installation fee.

Customers who sign a 24-month contract are exempt from Telkom’s once-off fees.

The following tables show the price comparisons between fibre network operators and the various ISPs.

Openserve ISP Download Speed Upload Speed Once-off fees Price Afrihost 100Mbps 50Mbps – R947 Axxess 100Mbps 50Mbps – R955 Cool Ideas 100Mbps 50Mbps R200 delivery R999 RSAWeb 100Mbps 50Mbps – R915* Webafrica 100Mbps 20Mbps R249 delivery R899 Mweb 100Mbps 50Mbps – R889 Telkom 100Mbps 50Mbps ± R1300 for router

R1,008 Connection fee

R1,725 Installation fee R899 Vox 100Mbps 50Mbps – R959 * RSAWeb is running a promotion: the package is R795 until 31 May 2022. The standard price will apply from 1 July.

Vumatel ISP Download Speed Upload Speed Once-off fees Price Afrihost 100Mbps 100Mbps – R1,047 Axxess 100Mbps 100Mbps – R1,035 Cool Ideas 100Mbps 100Mbps R200 delivery R1,099 RSAWeb 100Mbps 100Mbps – R995 Webafrica 100Mbps 45Mbps R249 delivery R1,099 Mweb 100Mbps 100Mbps – R999 Telkom 100Mbps 100Mbps ± R1300 for router

R1,008 Connection fee

R1,725 Installation fee R1,149 Vox 100Mbps 100Mbps – R1,099

Frogfoot ISP Download Speed Upload Speed Once-off fees Price Afrihost 100Mbps 100Mbps – R927 Axxess 100Mbps 100Mbps – R935 Cool Ideas 100Mbps 100Mbps R200 delivery R949 RSAWeb 100Mbps 100Mbps – R909 Webafrica 100Mbps 100Mbps R249 delivery R1,139 Mweb 100Mbps 100Mbps – R899 Telkom 100Mbps 100Mbps ± R1300 for router

R1,008 Connection fee

R1,725 Installation fee R999 Vox 100Mbps 100Mbps – R922