Uncapped fibre showdown — 100Mbps prices compared

8 May 2022

RSAWeb and Mweb offer the cheapest uncapped 100Mbps prices among eight prominent Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and four major fibre network operators, a MyBroadband comparison shows.

Metrofibre announced that it was upgrading and doubling the speeds of all its packages at no extra cost to customers.

Just weeks before, Openserve, Vumatel and Frogfoot implemented price increases across their packages.

Fibre packages less than R970 per month saw an increase of R30, while packages greater or equal to R970 per month increased by R50.

Before the increases, prices offered by Metrofibre were notably higher than other networks in South Africa.

Following these price changes, MyBroadband compared uncapped 100Mbps fibre packages offered by major ISPs through various operators — including Openserve, Vumatel, Frogfoot, and Metrofibre.

These packages are on a month-to-month basis and offer free installation and a free-to-use router.

However, if you cancel these packages before the end of 12 months, you’ll have to pay the installation fee.

Telkom is the exception. Its month-to-month packages require an upfront payment of R4,033, including the router, connection, and installation fee.

Customers who sign a 24-month contract are exempt from Telkom’s once-off fees.

The following tables show the price comparisons between fibre network operators and the various ISPs.

Openserve 
ISP Download Speed Upload Speed Once-off fees  Price
Afrihost 100Mbps 50Mbps R947 
Axxess 100Mbps 50Mbps R955
Cool Ideas 100Mbps 50Mbps R200 delivery R999
RSAWeb 100Mbps 50Mbps R915*
Webafrica 100Mbps 20Mbps R249 delivery R899
Mweb 100Mbps 50Mbps R889
Telkom 100Mbps 50Mbps
  • ± R1300 for router
  • R1,008 Connection fee
  • R1,725 Installation fee
 R899 
Vox 100Mbps 50Mbps R959
* RSAWeb is running a promotion: the package is R795 until 31 May 2022. The standard price will apply from 1 July.  
Vumatel
ISP Download Speed Upload Speed Once-off fees  Price
Afrihost 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,047 
Axxess 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,035
Cool Ideas 100Mbps 100Mbps R200 delivery R1,099
RSAWeb 100Mbps 100Mbps R995
Webafrica 100Mbps 45Mbps R249 delivery R1,099
Mweb 100Mbps 100Mbps R999
Telkom 100Mbps 100Mbps
  • ± R1300 for router
  • R1,008 Connection fee
  • R1,725 Installation fee
 R1,149 
Vox 100Mbps 100Mbps R1,099
Frogfoot
ISP Download Speed Upload Speed Once-off fees  Price
Afrihost 100Mbps 100Mbps R927 
Axxess 100Mbps 100Mbps R935
Cool Ideas 100Mbps 100Mbps R200 delivery R949
RSAWeb 100Mbps 100Mbps R909
Webafrica 100Mbps 100Mbps R249 delivery R1,139
Mweb 100Mbps 100Mbps R899
Telkom 100Mbps 100Mbps
  • ± R1300 for router
  • R1,008 Connection fee
  • R1,725 Installation fee
 R999 
Vox 100Mbps 100Mbps R922
Metrofibre
ISP Download Speed Upload Speed Once-off fees  Price
Afrihost 100Mbps 100Mbps R897 
Axxess 100Mbps 100Mbps R935
Cool Ideas 100Mbps 100Mbps R200 delivery R899
RSAWeb 100Mbps 100Mbps R845
Webafrica 100Mbps 100Mbps R249 delivery R999
Mweb 100Mbps 100Mbps R979
Telkom 100Mbps 100Mbps
  • ± R1300 for router
  • R1,008 Connection fee
  • R1,725 Installation fee
 R1,099 
Vox 100Mbps 100Mbps R875
* RSAWeb is running a promotion: the package is R635 until 31 July 2022. The standard price will apply from 1 August.  

