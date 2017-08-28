Fitbit launches Ionic smartwatch built on Pebble platform

Fitbit has unveiled the Ionic, its first smartwatch – and its first device built on the Pebble platform.

Fitbit acquired Pebble and its “key assets” for around $40 million last year.

The Ionic features a battery life of four days or more, automatic activity and sleep tracking, and cross-platform compatibility.

It also has a new SpO2 sensor, which Fitbit said makes it possible to gain deeper health insights by tracking conditions like sleep apnea.

The Ionic also supports contactless payments, GPS tracking, on-device dynamic workouts, improved heart rate tracking, and water resistance of up to 50m.

The Ionic is available for pre-order for $299.95, and will be available from retailers from October 2017. A Fitbit Ionic Adidas special edition is also scheduled for 2018.

Fitbit added that its app software development kit will open to developers from September 2017.