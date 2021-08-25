Fitbit Charge 5 launched — with better battery life

Fitbit announced the Charge 5, the newest addition to their fitness and health tracker product line, with a recommended retail price of R3,999.

The Charge 5 features several improvements over the Charge 4, including improved battery life and display brightness.

According to Fitbit, the new wearable features a colour AMOLED display that is twice as bright as its predecessor.

Fitbit said the Charge 5 is their first tracker with an always-on display option for added convenience to see your stats while training.

The Charge 5 comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, giving consumers access to the new Daily Readiness feature.

“Daily Readiness provides a score to help you understand your physical preparedness to exercise each day,” said Laura McFarland, Product Marketing Manager at Fitbit.

“It works by using insights from your body to help you understand when you are ready to work out or should prioritise recovery instead.”

The Charge 5 includes an electrodermal activity sensor to measure your body’s response to stress, which allows the Fitbit app to provide a Stress Management Score.

According to Fitbit, the Stress Management Score will give you an idea of whether you should use the day to recharge or take on more challenges.

The Charge 5 will provide an overall view of other health-related metrics, including respiratory rate, SpO2, and skin temperature variation.

“Charge 5 also tracks your heart rate 24/7 and provides notifications when you are above or below your personal ranges,” Fitbit said.

“The ECG app will be available soon on Charge 5.”

The Charge 5 is available in several colours; Graphite Stainless Steel, Soft Gold Stainless Steel, and Platinum Stainless Steel.

Fitbit said the Charge 5 will this spring (between September and November) at several South African retailers such as Makro, Incredible Connection, Takealot.com, and Dischem.

Fitbit Charge 5