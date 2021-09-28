New iPad Mini has a scrolling problem

28 September 2021

Apple customers who purchased the latest generation of iPad Mini are experiencing an issue when scrolling in portrait mode, according to a MacRumors report.

“Jelly Scroll” — as users have termed the issue — makes it look as though one side of the display is responding faster than the other and is not reproducible when scrolling in landscape mode.

MacRumors confirmed that the problem with the refresh rate was present on all display models at its local Apple Store.

The Verge’s Dieter Bohn posted a slow-motion video depicting the scrolling issue.

According to Ars Technica, the effect is most noticeable when scrolling slowly through text-based webpages or documents, causing the left side of the display to trail behind the right side, producing a “Jelly” effect.

iStore opened pre-orders for the new iPad Mini on 17 September, with prices starting from R8,999 for the 64GB, Wi-Fi only model.

