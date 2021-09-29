Apple fixes “Unlock with Apple Watch” bug

Apple released an update for the beta version of iOS on Tuesday that addresses the bug experienced with the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature on iPhone 13, according to 9to5Mac.

Developers using the iPhone 13 on the latest iOS 15.1 beta noticed that they were once again able to unlock their device with the feature — provided that they were running the watchOS 8.1 beta on their Apple Watch.

The “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature is designed to allow iPhone users running iOS 14.5 or later to unlock their devices with Face ID when wearing a face mask or sunglasses.

Several iPhone 13 users reported the issue on the r/AppleWatch Reddit page, saying their devices would no longer unlock with Face ID when wearing a mask, even though their Apple Watch was paired.

Yay, Apple Watch unlock is working again! (At least in combination with watchOS 8.1 beta 1.) https://t.co/nNbcJrkDND — Holger Eilhard (@holgr) September 28, 2021

The Cupertino-based tech company acknowledged the issue in a statement on 26 September, indicating that it would be corrected in a future software update.

“Apple has identified an issue where Unlock with Apple Watch may not work with iPhone 13 devices,” Apple said.

“You might see ‘Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch’ if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch.”

The iOS 15.1 beta also reimplements SharePlay — which was removed from the official build of iOS 15.0 — and includes changes to the Apple Wallet and Health apps, adding support for Covid-19 vaccination cards.

Apple is yet to announce when iOS 15.1 will be released to the public.

