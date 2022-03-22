LG revamped OLED TVs announced

LG has revealed the US pricing and availability of its 2022 lineup of OLED TVs.

The company’s OLED TVs are some of the best on the market. This year’s range consists of the G2, C2, B2, and A2 series.

Thanks to LG’s new Evo technology, the flagship G2 model will include the brightest OLED TV panel the company has produced.

LG’s 2022 4K OLED TVs list includes a wide variety of screen sizes, with the new C2 available in the smallest display size yet at 42 inches.

LG G2 OLED

LG 4K G2 Series TVs Model number Screen size Price Availability OLED97G2PUA 97 inches TBA TBA OLED83G2PUA 83 inches $6,499 22 April OLED77G2PUA 77 inches $3,999 22 March OLED65G2PUA 65 inches $2,999 22 March OLED55G2PUA 55 inches $2,199 22 April LG’s 2022 G2 TVs will render a 4K resolution at 120 Hz using the company’s Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor and will come with four HDMI 2.1 ports. The G2’s will feature the best performance yet in terms of brightness, as it comes equipped with OLED Evo panel technology. OLED Evo promises improved brightness while preventing OLED burn-in due to better heat dissipation. The G2 will also come in the Gallery Edition, with new 83-inch and 97-inch models added this year.

LG 8K OLED

LG 8K Z2 Series TVs Model number Screen size Price Availability OLED88Z2PUA 88 inches $24,999 22 April OLED778Z2PUA 77 inches $12,999 22 April LG has two 8K TVs available for 2022, which uses the Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor to render an 8K resolution. The LG Z2 8K OLED TV will be available in either a 77-inch or an 88-inch size but will not ship with an Evo panel. Consumers will have the ability to either wall mount the TV or use the included floor stand. The table below summarises the pricing and availability details of the different models.

LG C2 OLED

LG C2 Series TVs Model number Screen size Price Availability OLED83C2PUA 83 inches $5,499 22 April OLED77C1PUA 77 inches $3,499 22 March OLED65C2PUA 65 inches $2,499 22 March OLED55C2PUA 55 inches $1,799 22 March OLED48C2PUA 48 inches $1,499 22 March OLED42C2PUA 42 inches $1,399 22 May LG is improving its previous generation C1 OLED TVs by adding the Evo panel on the 55, 65, 77, and 83-inch C2 models. However, the 42 and 48-inch models will still use the company’s standard OLED panel. Other improvements include HDMI 2.1 support, thinner bezels, and a new composite fibre material to make the C2 up to 50% lighter than the last-gen C1.

LG B2 OLED

LG B2 Series TVs Model number Screen size Price Availability OLED77B2PUA 77 inches $3,299 22 March OLED65B2PUA 65 inches $1,999 22 March OLED55B2PUA 55 inches $1,499 22 March The B2 series will not use the new Evo panel technology but will still have a 4K resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1 support. The B2 will also support G-Sync and Free-Sync Premium, and will be available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch models. The table below summarises the pricing and availability details of the different models.

LG A2 OLED