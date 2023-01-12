Apple could launch a touchscreen MacBook Pro in 2025 — Report

Apple could launch a touchscreen MacBook Pro as early as 2025, and the laptops may feature OLED instead of Mini LED displays, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

While the touchscreen MacBook Pro will likely include other feature updates, Gurman says the overall form factor will remain unchanged.

“Apple is working on its first Macs with touchscreens in a major reversal,” Gurman said in a tweet.

“The company has teams working on a new MacBook Pro with a touchscreen for release in 2025.”

However, Gurman notes that there are no final plans for Apple to launch a touchscreen MacBook Pro, with the tech giant having often scrapped projects in the past.

The project appears to still be in relatively early stages.

The news that Apple is working on a touchscreen MacBook is controversial. The company has notoriously avoided adding touchscreens to its computers.

The late Steve Jobs criticised the addition of touchscreens to computers in 2010, with the Apple founder saying vertical touchscreens don’t work.

“Touch surfaces don’t want to be vertical,” he said. “After an extended period of time, your arm wants to fall off.”

The Cupertino-based tech manufacturer experimented with a Touch Bar for MacBook Pros between 2016 and 2021.

However, Apple removed the bar from the 2021 models of its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro computers powered by its own M1 processor.

