Watch Dogs: Legion source code leaked by hackers

Ransomware group Egregor claims to have leaked the source code of the recently-launched game Watch Dogs: Legion, reports Rock Paper Shotgun.

This follows the group previously claiming to have stolen this data from the game’s creator, Ubisoft.

The alleged leak reportedly comprises 558GB of Watch Dogs: Legion source code and was published to several filesharing websites.

If this report is true, it is incredibly uncommon for the source code of such a major game to be stolen and published in this way.

Ubisoft confirmed that it is looking into the ransomware group’s claims.

“We are aware of the group’s claim and are currently investigating a potential data security incident,” Ubisoft said.

Original theft

Following the group’s claims to have stolen Watch Dogs: Legion source code in October, Egregor originally leaked a small selection of files which it claimed were from the Watch Dogs: Legion game.

However, it was not clear at the time if the leaked files were actually from the Watch Dogs: Legion game, or if they had just been taken from one of Ubisoft’s previous Watch Dogs titles.

“In case Ubisoft will not contact us we will begin posting the source code of upcoming Watch Dogs and their engine,” Egregor told ZDNet following the alleged theft.

A website, which appeared to be created by Egregor, was also taken live and mocked Ubisoft’s security systems.

“This developer [is] nominated not just for Hole of the Month. But also for the Clown of the Month Award. “We found source codes in free access in the main network. Passwords in the doc files without any protection, all the employees and developers data and personal information, contract, game engines and a lot of more. “Guys, if the goal of the last mission in your game about hackers was the hack of your company, we’ve done it. There’s our prize?”

