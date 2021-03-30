Cyberpunk 2077’s massive patch now available

Players of Cyberpunk 2077 can finally download a major patch which aims to fix many of the game’s bugs and performance issues.

Developers CD Projekt Red claimed patch 1.2 resolved a myriad of issues related to gameplay, quests, UI, cinematics, environments, graphics, audio, animation, and performance.

The latter category includes improved stability and performance of the engine and the rendering engine as well as memory optimisations and memory management improvements – both of which reduce the number of random crashes.

Among the other updates is the spawn radius of NCPD police officers being increased, which should mean they no longer appear to teleport to the player’s location.

There are also fixes for bugs which had made it impossible to complete a number of quests, and visual updates which fix texture rendering problems.

The full changelog for the patch is extensive, with hundreds of tweaks and fixes listed. According to a report from RealSport101, it measures 33.6GB in size on PC, 44.1GB on PlayStation, and 40.3GB on Xbox.

That means the update is around half the size of the game itself.

The patch is available now for download on PC and consoles, and will arrive on Stadia later this week.

Cyberattack delays patch

The much-anticipated release of Cyberpunk 2077 was met with severe backlash after its launch in December 2020.

Players reported a myriad of issues relating to performance, graphics, and gameplay, with the standard versions of the PS4 and Xbox badly hit in particular.

The problems were so significant that many gamers requested refunds for their purchases, while Sony pulled the title from its PlayStation Store.

It has now been unavailable from the console platform’s digital store for more than 100 days.

It remains to be seen whether the patch would bring sufficient changes to justify a return to the PlayStation Store.

CD Projekt Red rolled out a smaller patch in January, which fixed various stability issues. At the time, it promised it was working on patch 1.2, which was originally set to be released in the next month.

However, the company revealed it was hit by a ransomware attack in early February, during which hackers had stolen the source code for several of its games, including Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, and Gwent.

The attackers had reportedly also managed to lock employees out of remote access to their workstations, which delayed the release of patch 1.2.