Microsoft rolling out big Xbox update

Microsoft is rolling out an Xbox system update featuring a redesigned search page, gallery-style results, simplified filter categories, and an updated navigation interface.

The update also features adjustable active hours power settings. It will start rolling out to users this month.

“Looking for your next favourite game, movie, and more? You can search for games, entertainment, and apps using the refreshed console search page,” the company said in a blog post.

The search page has a redesigned look and adds the option for users to “search on YouTube” within the Movies & TV tab.

Users can access the new search page by tapping the Search button at the top of the dashboard, finding the magnifying glass icon within the guide, or pressing Y on their controller from anywhere within Xbox’s user interface.

The new power settings can be accessed by going to Settings, General, and then Power.

Users can select the Shutdown (energy saver) option to conserve power and enable carbon-aware updates on their console.

Being carbon aware means reducing the carbon footprint by optimising updates and downloads to run at a time when the console can use the most renewable energy.

Users can set times for the console to be ready to wake up rather than power on from a shutdown state. This also aims to help conserve energy.

“When your Xbox’s active hours are done for the day, the console will fully shut down and draw 0.5 watts as compared to 10-15 watts while active,” the company said.

However, it should be noted that the Sleep power option is set to “always active” by default, meaning it never shuts down entirely unless this setting is adjusted.