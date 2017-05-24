Google Jamboard now available

Google’s Jamboard – a cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard – is now available for purchase in the US in three colors: cobalt blue, carmine red, and graphite grey.

The company has its Jamboard with enterprise early adopters like Dow Jones, Whirlpool, and Pinterest.

“We received great suggestions from customers on how to make Jamboard even better, such as adding a greater range of secure Wi-Fi network configurations,” said Google.

“Customers also confirmed how important high-speed touch is when using a digital whiteboard.”

To ensure a responsive experience, Google is using the Nvidia Jetson TX1 embedded computer to drive the Jamboard’s 55-inch 4K touchscreen.

The Google Jamboard costs $4,999 (R66,000), which includes two styluses, an eraser, and a wall mount.

