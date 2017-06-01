The epic hardware and gadgets from Computex 2017

1 June 2017

Computex is an annual event centred around the PC hardware industry, with manufacturers showing off their systems and products.

The event encompasses everything from professional PC builds to gaming hardware components, and usually includes new product announcements from big companies.

We rounded up the best PC hardware launched and shown off at Computex this year, as shown below.

Intel Core i9-7980XE Extreme Edition

Intel’s new Core i9 Extreme Edition processor boasts 18 physical cores and 36 threads, and is compatible with the new Intel X299 chipset.

Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition

Aorus X5 MD

The Aorus X5 MD is a lightweight gaming laptop which features an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card.

Aorus X5 MD 1

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-One

Dell’s new all-in-one 4K PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and a Radeon RX 580 graphics card.

Dell Inspiron 7000

Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC

The Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC includes an eight-core Ryzen 7 processor along with an IPS FreeSync display.

Asus ROG GL702ZC

ASRock H110 Pro BTC+ Motherboard

ASRock’s new H110 Pro BTC+ motherboard boasts 13 PCIe slots and is perfect for cryptocurrency miners.

AsRock H110 Pro BTC Plus

Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ

The Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ features a 3,440 x 1,440 ultra-wide display with a refresh rate of 200Hz.

ROG Swift PG35VQ

Asus ROG Zephyrus

Using Nvidia’s new Max-Q technology, Asus has created the world’s thinnest laptop that stocks an Intel 7th-gen CPU and GeForce GTX 1080.

Asus ROG Zephyrus

Corsair K68 Water-Resistant Keyboard

Corsair’s new K68 mechanical keyboard has an IP32 rating, making it resistant to dust and spills.

Corsair K68

MSI Core Frozr XL CPU Cooler

MSI’s Core Frozr XL CPU cooler sports multiple lighting zones and its logo is a dragon.

MSI Frozr XL CPU Cooler

FSP Hydro PTM Liquid-Cooled PSU

FSP’s liquid-cooled power supply is the first of its kind, and features modular power cables and a silent mode.

FSP Hydro PTM

Zotac External Graphics Card Adapter

Zotac’s external graphics card chassis allows you to boost your laptop’s graphics performance via a Thunderbolt 3 cable.

Zotac external GPU enclosure

Riotoro Prism CR1288 PC Case

Riotoro’s new PC case line-up features dual-compartment layouts and stylish designs.

Riotoro CR1288

MSI GE63VR Raider

MSI’s new Raider laptops sport an angular design, along with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 cards and 120Hz displays.

MSI GE63VR Raider

Asus ZenBook Flip S

The new ZenBook Flip S boasts a 4K display backed by some impressive hardware.

Asus ZenBook Flip S

Asus Blue Cave Smart Router

The new Asus dual-band router features a stylish design with a hole in the middle.

Asus Router

Now read: Asus unveils epic new laptops at Computex 2017

Share your thoughts: The epic hardware and gadgets from Computex…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Recommended

Share this article
The epic hardware and gadgets from Computex 2017