AMD reveals launch date for new graphics cards

AMD has announced that it will launch its new graphics card range on 28 October.

“AMD #RDNA2 architecture and Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards will bring the best of Radeon to gamers worldwide. Learn more October 28,” said the company in a tweet.

AMD has yet to reveal details about its next-generation graphics cards, but it is known that they will compete with Nvidia’s RTX 30 series.

The company previously claimed that these RDNA 2 GPUs will see a similar performance jump over its first-generation RDNA graphics cards to the boost Zen 2 processors delivered over Zen 1.

This means the RDNA 2 GPUs may offer a 50% increase in performance per watt compared to the previous generation of graphics cards.

WccfTech also believes the new AMD graphics cards will offer the following features:

Optimized 7nm process node

Enthusiast-grade desktop graphics card options

Hardware-level ray tracing support

A mix of GDDR6 graphics cards

More power-efficient than first-gen Navi GPUs

Ultimately, however, AMD’s goal is to disrupt the 4K gaming sector.

“Similar to Ryzen, all of us need a thriving Radeon GPU ecosystem. So, are we going after 4K, and going to similarly disrupt 4K? Absolutely, you can count on that,” said Radeon product management lead Mithun Chandrasekhar.

AMD also announced that it will launch its next-generation Zen 3 processors on 8 October.

Nvidia unveils RTX 30 series

Nvidia recently revealed its competitor to the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards – the GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards.

These graphics cards are based on the company’s Ampere GPU architecture, and will deliver up to 2x the performance and 1.9x the power efficiency of the previous-generation RTX 20 Series.

The three cards unveiled by Nvidia are as follows:

The GeForce RTX 3090 is the most powerful card available in the new series, and will reportedly allow gamers to play games at 60FPS in 8K resolution.

The GeForce RTX 3080 is Nvidia’s new flagship gaming GPU, delivering a “giant leap in performance” over the previous generation, is built on a custom 8nm manufacturing process and sports 10GB VRAM.

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 is designed to offer a balance between performance and value, sporting 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and the lowest price tag of the three new graphics cards.

Click here to learn how much these graphics cards will cost at South African tech retailers.