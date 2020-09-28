AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards leaked

A major leak shows the alleged specifications for a number of the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards.

The leak was published on Reddit by a leaker with a good track record and was taken from Apple’s macOS Big Sur 11 beta.

The leak does not offer many details for the top graphics card – the Navi 31 – except to say that it will have 80 compute units and 5,120 stream processors.

These specifications also hold true for the Navi 21 graphics card, although there are more leaked details of the latter.

This graphics card will reportedly offer clock speeds of up to 2.2GHz, as well as single-precision floating-point performance of up to 22.5 TFLOPs.

This TFLOPs figure places it between the Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3080, but this is not the only criteria to determine graphics performance.

AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture has promised a 50% performance improvement over the previous-generation RDNA 1 architecture.

What this means relative to the recently-launched Nvidia RTX 3000 graphics cards remains to be seen.

The leaker also unveiled that AMD’s Navi 22 offers clock speeds of up to 2.5GHz and 12.8 TFLOPs of performance.

This is compared to the previous-generation Navi 10’s (RX 5700 XT) 1.9GHz and 9.8 TFLOPs respectively.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 launch date

AMD previously announced that it will launch its new graphics card range on 28 October.

“AMD #RDNA2 architecture and Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards will bring the best of Radeon to gamers worldwide. Learn more October 28,” said the company in a tweet.

“Similar to Ryzen, all of us need a thriving Radeon GPU ecosystem. So, are we going after 4K, and going to similarly disrupt 4K? Absolutely, you can count on that,” said Radeon product management lead Mithun Chandrasekhar.

AMD also announced that it will launch its next-generation Zen 3 processors on 8 October.

The specifications leaked for the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6000 series is below.