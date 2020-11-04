Raspberry Pi launches mini-computer in a keyboard

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has launched its latest Raspberry Pi mini-computer – the Raspberry Pi 400.

This design of this device differs from previous models, comprising a Pi mini-computer that is built into a tenkeyless keyboard.

This design is inspired by the classic PCs of the 1980s, and it houses a faster and cooler 4GB Raspberry Pi 4 mini computer.

This means that it boasts a quad-core 64-bit processor, 4GB of RAM, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as the standard 40-pin GPIO header sported by many devices in the Raspberry Pi lineup.

“Raspberry Pi 4, which we launched in June last year, is roughly forty times as powerful as the original Raspberry Pi, and offers an experience that is indistinguishable from a legacy PC for the majority of users,” the Raspberry Pi Foundation said.

“Particularly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a rapid increase in the use of Raspberry Pi 4 for home working and studying.”

At launch, the Pi 400 is available in English UK, English US, French, Italian, German and Spanish keyboard layouts.

The Raspberry Pi 400 is priced at only $70, or $100 for a Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit.

The kit includes the following hardware:

A Raspberry Pi 400 computer

Official USB mouse

Official USB-C power supply

An SD card with Raspberry Pi OS pre-installed

A micro HDMI to HDMI cable

The official Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Guide

Specifications and images of the new Raspberry Pi 400 are shown below.

Raspberry Pi 400 CPU Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core Cortex-A72 @ 1.8GHz RAM 4GB LPDDR4 3,200MHz Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE, Ethernet Ports 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, 40-pin GPIO header, 2x microHDMI, MicroSD, 5V DC via USB Video H.265 (4Kp60 decode); H.264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode); OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics Dimensions 286 × 122 × 23 mm Price $70

Raspberry Pi 400