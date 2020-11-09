Sony is back with a bang

In September, Sony launched a new range of 4K TVs in South Africa which are available exclusively through Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp.

Sony Middle East and Africa head of marketing Shuichi Mugitani said South Africa is an extremely important market to them, which is why they launched their latest TVs here.

Sony’s new lineup of TVs comprises the A8H, X90H, X75H, and X80H 4K models, each of which has a 4K resolution display.

The lineup is equipped with the Android 9 smart TV platform and Sony’s Picture Processor X1, which the company said produces clear and precise picture quality.

Sony’s new 4K TVs also include Netflix Calibrated Mode, which ensures the highest-quality Netflix streaming.

They also sport an immersive edge design which employs small and minimalist stands on the edge of the display.

These Sony 4K TVs support Dolby Atmos sound, as well as connectivity support for Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and Airplay.

Specials on Sony TVs

The good news for South Africans who are looking for a new high-end TV is that Sony has slashed the price of its 4K TVs at Incredible Connection and HiFi Corp.

The Sony A8H 65-inch OLED TV’s price was reduced from the usual R64,999 to R49,999 for the next few weeks.

The price of the Sony X75H 65-inch was cut from R19,999 to R13,999, while the Sony X75H 55-inch was reduced from R12,999 to R9,999.

For those looking for a large TV, Sony reduced the price of its 85-inch Sony X80H TV from R54,999, to R39,999 while the Sony X80H 75-inch is now R26,999, down from the usual R34,999.

The table below provides an overview of the Sony TV specials, with the launch price in September provided as a guideline.

Sony TV Specials Sony TV Model Launch Price Special Price Sony X75H 55-inch R12,999 R9,999 Sony X75H 65-inch R19,999 R13,999 Sony X80H 55-inch R16,999 R12,999 Sony X80H 65-inch R21,999 R16,999 Sony X80H 75-inch R34,999 R26,999 Sony X80H 85-inch R54,999 R39,999 Sony X90H 65-inch R39,999 R24,999 Sony X90H 75-inch R49,999 R36,999 Sony A8H 65-inch OLED R64,999 R49,999

Sony Brochure