Big performance boost for AMD Ryzen CPUs

AMD has announced its Precision Boost Overdrive 2 CPU performance-boosting feature, which will be released in December and offers significant advantages over the original Precision Boost Overdrive.

This technology will be coming exclusively to AMD’s Ryzen 5000 processors and offers significant boosts to the single-threaded performance of these processors.

It does this without compromising the benefits of multi-core boosts that already exist in the original Precision Boost Overdrive technology, said AMD.

While the original Precision Boost Overdrive gave a significant boost to multi-threaded workloads, many were disappointed that it did not provide any tangible benefits to single-threaded workloads.

AMD benchmarks show the single thread improvements that this new technology provides to its new Ryzen 5000 processors.

For example, these tests show that a Ryzen 7 5800X that uses the technology offers better single-threaded performance than a Ryzen 9 5900X that doesn’t.

It is worth noting that using this technology will void the warranty on your processor, but for users who decide to use this technology, AMD has provided some relief regarding the effect his technology will have on their hardware.

These include:

Added undervolting to the original PBO feature set.

Added standalone undervolting to AMD Ryzen 5000 series

Improve performance per watt

Can lower operating temperatures

Customises voltages and frequencies to your specific processor.

The aforementioned undervolting benefits are enabled through a new feature called Curve Optimizer.

“Curve Optimizer allows undervolting that can adapt to both light and heavy workloads,” said AMD.

“Curve Optimizer tells the firmware what window of undervolting is desired by the user relative to operating conditions.”

Alongside the requirement that the user has a Ryzen 5000 series processor, the user must also have an AMD 400 or 500 series motherboard and a BIOS which is based on AMD AGESA 1.1.8.0 – which are expected to become available in December.