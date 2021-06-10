5 important things happening in tech today

Apple’s announcement of the anticipated 16-inch Macbook Pro did not occur at the Worldwide Developers Conference, but the company may have revealed that the successor to its M1 chip will be called the M1X.

Nvidia has released its RTX 3070 Ti card, which provides good value for its $599 US price tag. South African release dates for its RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti have not been confirmed.

Facebook is working on a smart watch, planned for release in mid-2022, which will have a detachable display and two cameras.

A billion vaccine rollout plan has been agreed on by the G7 countries, aiming to vaccinate 80% of adults in the world.

Here is what is happening in the tech world today:

Apple: Apple listed the tags “M1X” and “M1X Macbook Pro” in the YouTube video of its 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference Keynote, indicating the name of the successor to its M1 chip. The company has also launched its Dolby Atmos and Losless Audio features on Apple Music.

Nvidia: The RTX 3070 Ti graphics card has been released, and it is deemed to be good value for money at $599. South African prices have not yet been confirmed. The card falls between the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 graphics cards in Nvidia’s RTX 30 series, and the benchmarks by PC Gamer puts the gaming performance of the RTX 3070 Ti right between the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. South African release dates are yet to be confirmed for both the RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti.

Facebook: The social media company is planning to launch a smart watch mid 2022, according to The Verge and Macrumors, and it will have a detachable display that contains two cameras; one for videos and one for photos, which can be removed and reattached to the watch. The watch is touted to be accompanied by Facebook’s release of augmented reality glasses in the future.

Coronavirus: A day before the G7 summit starts on 11 June, the participating countries have agreed on a programme to distribute a billion vaccines in the next year. This will be aimed at vaccinating 80% of the world’s adult population. Pfizer also recently started child vaccine trials, which will see participation from children between 6 months and 12 years old.