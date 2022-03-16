AMD launches seven CPUs

AMD has revealed seven new processors to compete with Intel’s Alder Lake lineup.

The announcement was made yesterday in AMD’s Ryzen Desktop Spring Update video.

All of the processors will be available on 4 April, with the top-of-the-line Ryzen 7 5800X3D releasing on 20 April.

In the low-end bracket, the Ryzen 3 4100 and Ryzen 5 4500 will come without integrated graphics. However, the Ryzen 5 4600G will ship with an integrated Vega graphics processor.

The midrange entries include the Ryzen 5 5500, 5600, and the Ryzen 7 5700X, which will be cheaper than the Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5700X but will have slightly decreased performance.

The new Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 models will each come with an AMD Wraith Cooler included.

The high-end Ryzen 7 5800X3D will ship with AMD’s new V-cache technology, which allows this CPU’s L3 cache to be bumped up from 32 MB to 96 MB.

AMD reports that the new V-cache gives the Ryzen 7 5800X3D a 15% performance increase over AMD’s current top-of-the-line Ryzen 9 5900X.

AMD has also stated that 300-series motherboards will now support Ryzen 4000 and 5000-series CPUs with a BIOS update.

Users who want to upgrade from Zen 2 to Zen 3 won’t have to buy a new motherboard.

The table below summarises AMD’s new CPUs launching from next month.