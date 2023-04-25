AMD Ryzen 7000X3D processors reportedly malfunctioning — BIOS updates could help

A small sample of Reddit and YouTube users have been complaining about malfunctions on AMD’s latest generation of processors, the Ryzen 7000X3D series, Ars Technica reports.

In at least one instance, a Reddit user reported a malfunction on a Ryzen 7800X3D that resulted in the processor becoming physically deformed, bulging out underneath and bending the pins on the motherboard’s processor socket.

The user said that their all-in-one cooler was very hot upon removal.

They reported that there was no CPU overclocking, just memory via the EXPO 1 profile on their machine. The user was using an Asus motherboard and not running the latest BIOS version.

AMD and Asus offered the user replacement parts.

Component manufacturer MSI acknowledged the reports of damage to 7000X3D-series AMD CPUs in an official statement.

It issued a BIOS update adding some restrictions to its AM5-series BIOS and the MSI Center in an attempt to prevent damage to CPUs.

The company said the damage to the components may have been caused by “abnormal voltage issues”.

“The BIOS now only supports negative offset voltage settings, which can reduce the CPU voltage only. MSI Center also restricts any direct voltage and frequency adjustments, ensuring that the CPU won’t be damaged due to over-voltage,” it said.

AMD announced the Ryzen 7000X3D Series Desktop processors in January this year. The company said that the processors have 14% faster performance than previous generations and claimed that the processors are the “fastest gaming processors in the world”.

Ars Technica explained that the Ryzen 7000X3D processors have an extra L3 cache layered on top of the processor die that can make the CPU more difficult to cool than regular Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

The chips are more power-efficient than previous chips and have overclocking settings that some enthusiasts use to boost the power from the processors.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D wiped the floor with Intel’s top-end Core i9-13900K in gaming performance based on an AMD benchmark test.