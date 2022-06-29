Gmail lets users switch back to old layout

Google began rolling out its integrated view for Gmail earlier this year, and the company has launched the ability for users to opt-out and revert to the original layout.

By default, Gmail shows the new layout, bringing Meet, Chat, and Spaces together within the Gmail interface.

“Beginning today, we are rolling out the opt-out experience to a segment of Gmail users,” Google said in a blog post.

“This means that select users will see the new Gmail experience by default, but they will still have the option to revert to classic Gmail via the settings menu.”

Google said the new navigation menu lets users easily switch between their inbox, important conversations, and join meetings without having to open a new window or tab.

It specified that the new layout would vary depending on your version of Google Workspaces, meaning that users who only have Gmail will continue to have a Gmail-only configuration.

Users with multiple Workspace applications can specify which apps they would like included in the new layout. They will also have the option of a Gmail-only configuration.

Google said the rollout, which started on 28 June 2022, could take longer than 15 days.

