Twitter rolling out multimedia posts to Android and iOS users

Twitter has announced that it is rolling out a new feature — that enables the combining of different visual formats into a single Tweet — to Android and iOS users.

Twitter users on Android and iOS can share up to four videos, images, and GIFs together in a single post.

The microblogging company says adding mixed media is straightforward, with users simply needing to tap the media or GIF icons while composing a Tweet and choose the visuals they want to share.

“You can add up to four videos, images, and/or GIFs per Tweet,” it added.

While the update is only available on Android and iOS, users can view the different content types on all platforms.

Mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi first noticed the feature in April 2022, with Twitter officially confirming that it was testing multimedia Tweets in July.

Twitter previously only allowed one piece of media to be shared per Tweet.

The multimedia Tweet feature is the latest in a slew of updates it has made to its platform, including the addition of a Tweet edit button and a TikTok-style video player.

Twitter began rolling out its edit button on Monday, 3 October 2022, allowing its Blue service users in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand to make up to five changes to a Tweet within 30 minutes.

The microblogging company announced it would soon roll out an “immersive” video player similar to Tik-Tok.

The new video player will initially only be available to people using Twitter in English on iOS.

