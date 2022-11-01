Instagram fixes bug that banned innocent users

Instagram has confirmed that the outage it experienced on Monday, 31 October 2022, is resolved, and impacted users can sign in to their accounts again.

During the outage, the social media platform locked users out of their accounts, with many seeing a notice saying their accounts had been suspended.

“We’ve resolved this bug now — it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry!” Instagram wrote on Twitter.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri also took to Twitter to apologise for the outage.

Regarding the temporary change in follower numbers, Instagram displayed inaccurate statistics for some of its biggest users.

The Verge reports that Christiano Ronaldo’s Instagram account showed that the footballer had lost around three million followers.

However, now that the issue is resolved, his follower count is back to 493 million.

Reports of the outage on Downdetector started spiking at around 15:00 on Monday. Instagram later confirmed the issue at around 16:00.

“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” Instagram said at the time.