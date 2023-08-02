YouTube testing AI-generated video summaries

YouTube has started testing AI-generated summaries for videos to provide a “quick overview” of their content to help users determine if it’s worth watching.

However, it emphasises that video summaries don’t replace video descriptions, which content creators still write.

“We’re starting to test AI auto-generated summaries on YouTube, so that it’s easier for you to read a quick summary about a video and decide whether it’s the right fit for you,” the company said in a support post.

“To begin with, you may see these summaries on watch and search pages.”

YouTube is testing the new feature with a limited number of English-only videos and viewers.

The platform has previewed several new features recently, including letting users turn comments into short-form videos and adding AI-powered dubbing for content creators.

On 20 July 2023, YouTube said it was experimenting with a feature to let Shorts viewers turn comments into short videos.

Creators could already reply to comments on their videos with Shorts, but Google said it wants to give viewers the same ability.

Short-form videos created from comments will appear in the Shorts feed and on the users’ channel page. YouTube won’t send notifications to the creator whose video the comment is on, nor the comment poster.

In June, the platform announced it would enlist the team from Aloud — an AI-powered dubbing service — to help it enable AI-powered dubbing for content creators.

The company said it had already started testing the dubbing with a selection of creators. Aloud currently supports only a “few” languages, with more to come.

Now read: Competition Commission investigating Bob Shop