Twitter making TweetDeck a subscriber-only feature

X (formerly Twitter) is following through on its vow to make users pay to use TweetDeck, now called XPro, The Verge reports.

Several users say they have seen a sales page for a Twitter Blue subscription (now X Premium) — when they try to load XPro.

Among these users is Matt Navarra, a social medial consultant and industry analyst.

“X has finally killed free access to TweetDeck. It’s now officially a Premium subscriber-only tool,” said Navarra.

“A sales page for X Premium now pops up when trying to lead Tweetdeck. Bad news for social media managers, journalists, and power users.”

However, the change was expected, with Twitter’s Support account, in July 2023, announcing that it would become a subscriber-only feature.

The post shared information about a “new, improved version of TweetDeck”, and at the time, Twitter said it would require paid verification to access “in 30 days”.

In South Africa, users must pay between R145 and R200 per month for X Premium. The subscription is also available annually at R1,519 for web users and R2,099 for Android and iOS users.

Then-Twitter Blue rolled in the country on 10 March 2023 — four months after Twitter had launched the subscription in the US and a range of other countries.

The subscription offers several benefits, including blue verification checkmarks, an increased character limit for posts, and the Edit Tweet feature.

The full list of paid features is available here.

