Twitter rival Threads is bleeding users

Meta Platforms’ Twitter (now X) rival Threads has seen its usage plummet a month after its launch, according to data from Similarweb.

The Internet traffic analysis site said that daily active users on the Instagram sibling’s Android app declined from a peak of 49.3 million on 7 July 2023 to 10.3 million by 7 August 2023 — a drop of 79%.

In the US, where Threads had among the highest engagement in its early days, users had dropped off from a 2.3 million peak to 576,000 over the same period.

The average amount of time daily active users spent on the app has also crashed.

Globally, it started at around 14 minutes, but by 7 August 2023, it was down to just three minutes.

The graphs below from Similarweb show the rise and fall of Threads users and usage in the first month after its launch.

For comparison, Twitter/X currently has over 100 million daily active users on Android alone.

These users also consistently spend about 25 minutes per day on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

Threads set news headlines ablaze due to its rapid uptake in the days following its launch on 5 July 2023.

According to Quiver Qunatitative’s analysis, it had amassed 100 million sign-ups four days after its launch, including both Android and iOS users.

That number had grown by another 24 million by 13 August 2023.

That is despite the platform not being available in Europe, supposedly due to the region’s strict privacy laws.

Surprise — people active on Twitter enjoy the drama

However, the downturn in activity on the platform means that many of these accounts are now just sitting idle.

Similarweb said although Twitter/X “refugees” might appreciate Threads for its comparative lack of unnecessary drama, Threads was also missing much of the intriguing content that keeps X users coming back.

“Threads arrived on the scene during the latest flurry of controversies at Twitter, which had not yet rebranded itself as X but had annoyed active users with rate limits on posts, giving them extra incentive to look at an alternative,” Similarweb said.

“Threads may still have a better chance of becoming ‘the new Twitter’ than some other alternatives, but it needs to provide its users with more reasons to keep coming back.”

