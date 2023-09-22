YouTube adding AI-powered tools for creators — including a generative green screen

YouTube has announced a slew of new AI features for creators on the platform, including a generative green screen, AI-powered insights, and automatic dubbing.

The company announced the new features at its Made on YouTube event on Thursday, 21 September 2023, with most aimed at Shorts creators.

YouTube has dubbed the generative green screen feature “Dream Screen”, which will let Shorts creators use AI-generated backgrounds from text prompts.

However, they may have to wait a while before they can access the tool.

“Later this year, we’ll begin testing Dream Screen, a new experimental feature that allows you to create AI-generated video or image backgrounds for your Shorts simply by typing an idea into a prompt,” said YouTube.

“We’ll start to introduce Dream Screen to select creators before we roll out more broadly next year.”

The platform will also offer creators AI-powered insights, which the company says will help them develop and test ideas for their content.

YouTube said it has already started testing the feature with select creators, 70% of whom say the tool has helped them develop and trial video ideas.

The company also highlighted a previously announced feature — automatic dubbing with Aloud. It first announced the feature in June 2023.

“We’re bringing Aloud into YouTube, an AI-powered dubbing tool that will help creators open up their content to the world,” it said.

YouTube also announced the launch of a new mobile app aimed at streamlining the process of creating and sharing videos on the platform.

“Currently in beta on Android in select markets, YouTube Create is free of charge and designed to make video production for Shorts or longer videos simpler and easier so creators can spend more energy on things they find creatively rewarding,” said YouTube.

Now read: Facebook and Instagram charging businesses nearly double for paid verification