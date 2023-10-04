Google cracking down on email spam

Google is bolstering its protection against spam emails in Gmail and has announced new requirements for those who send bulk emails.

In a recent blog post, the company revealed the additional requirements for these senders from February 2024, including authenticating bulk emails.

“We’re requiring those who send significant volumes to strongly authenticate their emails following well-established best practices,” said Neil Kumaran, group product manager for Gmail security and trust.

“Ultimately, this will close loopholes exploited by attackers that threaten everyone who uses email.”

Authentication includes following Google’s recommended best practices, such as using DKIM or SPF authentication for your email domain.

Users who send bulk emails must include a one-click unsubscribe option for recipients.

“To add yet another protection, moving forward, we’ll enforce a clear spam rate threshold that senders must stay under to ensure Gmail recipients aren’t bombarded with unwanted messages,” said Kumaran.

Google describes the “clear spam rate threshold” as an industry first that should result in less spam in users’ inboxes.

The Alphabet Inc-owned company isn’t alone in its push to tackle email spam.

Marcel Becker, Yahoo’s senior director of products, said all users deserve the safest, most secure experience possible, regardless of email provider.

“In the interconnected world of email, that takes all of us working together,” said Becker.

“Yahoo looks forward to working with Google and the rest of the email community to make these common sense, high-impact changes the new industry standard.”

