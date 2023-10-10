Verified Twitter users can now block non-verified users from replying to posts

Verified Twitter (now X) users can now lock their posts to prevent unverified users from replying to them, the company has announced.

However, researchers have warned that the move could further increase the spread of misinformation on the platform.

There’s an argument about whether the move could help reduce harassment and trolling on the platform.

However, blocking unverified users from replying to posts will make it more challenging for them to refute misinformation, which European Union regulators said continues to increase, according to a report from The Guardian.

The move to let verified users block the non-verified from replying to posts comes almost a year after X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk launched paid verification through Twitter Blue (now X Premium).

The plan wasn’t available to those living in South Africa at launch, but the company expanded access to the country in March 2023.

South African X Premium subscribers pay R145 per month if they sign up via the platform’s web app, or R200 monthly if they subscribe on an iOS or Android device.

In addition to subscribers being able to limit post replies to verified users, they can also access Premium features, including: