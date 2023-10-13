Meta Platforms has added the ability to edit published posts on its Twitter/X rival Threads.

The feature was one of two major additions Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced this week.

It will allow Threads users on the web and mobile app to amend their posts for up to five minutes after publishing them.

Mosseri did not mention how many times a post could be edited during this period.

He also did not explain exactly how to use the edit button, but from a screenshot he posted with the announcement, it appears that a round edit button will hover over posts that can be edited.

The symbol for the edit button looks like a pencil drawing a mirrored “e”, as shown in the screenshot below.

In addition to the edit feature, Threads has added the ability to post voice threads, which will automatically transcribe users’ recordings into text and post this alongside the audio.

The launch of the edit feature comes just about three months after Threads first rolled out.

It took Twitter/X 16 years to add an edit button, despite being one of the most requested features from the platform’s loyal users.

Over the years, many pointed out that Meta’s other products — like Facebook and Instagram — allowed editing of posts.

When it finally did add the edit button in September 2022, it only made the feature available to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

Now dubbed X Premium, the subscription costs R144.99 in South Africa. It also includes features like verification and increased potential reach.

Twitter allows users to edit their tweets five times up to 30 minutes after publishing, significantly longer than Threads permits.

