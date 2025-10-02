Mweb hit by email and call centre outage

Mweb has confirmed that some customers are currently experiencing authentication issues with the Internet service provider’s email services.

“This is limited to email access via POP/IMAP and the webmail portal. All other Mweb services remain unaffected,” Webafrica CTO Alan Kirton told MyBroadband.

Webafrica acquired Mweb from Dimension Data in 2023 for an undisclosed sum. The companies have merged their operations, but continue to operate as independent brands.

“The issue is with our upstream vendor, who are actively investigating. Their engineering teams are working on a permanent resolution,” Kirton said.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to update our customers as further information becomes available.”

Internet service outage tracker Downdetector shows that Mweb customers started reporting early in the morning on Thursday, 2 October 2025.

Several reports indicate that the problems began at around 07:00 and were still ongoing by the time of publication.

Customers said that Mweb’s contact centre was also affected, as they could not get through to get support about the outage.

MyBroadband tested Mweb’s web portal and its login form would also not load. Users reporting the problem on Twitter/X were informed that Mweb is no longer active on that platform.

“We’re no longer active on X. For assistance, please reach out via Live Chat at http://mweb.co.za or through our official Facebook and Instagram pages. Our team will be happy to assist you there,” said Mweb.

On Facebook, the Internet service provider directed customers to send them a direct message for further assistance.

“We are aware of the current issue affecting both email access and our contact line. Our technical teams are already working with urgency to resolve this as quickly as possible,” Mweb said.

“Please feel free to reach out to us via DM in the meantime, and we’ll assist you directly while the matter is being fixed.”

Internet outages in South Africa

Mweb is not the only communications service provider that has experienced a service outage in the past month. Telkom’s mobile network suffered a national outage on Saturday.

Earlier in September, Afrihost and MetroFibre reported high-impact fibre connectivity outages affecting customers around the country.

At the end of May, Telkom had a significant outage in parts of the Western Cape. This mainly seemed to impact its Internet service provider operations, chiefly affecting fibre broadband customers.

Also in May, Internet service provider Cybersmart suffered an extended outage when several of its core routers failed due to a sudden surge in global routing data.

Cybersmart still had a few old Cisco 6500 routers in its network, which the network equipment vendor had stopped manufacturing in 2015.

On 21 May, Vodacom experienced a network outage due to a power fault in a Midrand data centre. The outage prevented customers from making calls and accessing the Internet for nearly two hours.

Also on 21 May, two incidents briefly interrupted data traffic for many Internet service providers (ISPs) at South Africa’s largest Internet exchange point, NAPAfrica.

The downtime happened because of a software bug in a piece of networking equipment that prevented it from responding correctly to a flood of traffic from a remote network.

NAPAfrica said the particular issue that caused the flood of traffic not to be handled correctly was previously logged with its vendor and has been acknowledged as an official bug.

“The recommendation from the vendor was to use port protection mode to prevent port flapping and to ensure that leaks would not affect the network,” it said.

“In this particular case, protection mode has proven to be ineffective, resulting in the same issues related to the aforementioned bug.”

To mitigate this issue, NAPAfrica said it has begun implementing static access control lists to ensure stability.