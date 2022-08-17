Spotify upgrades free trial

The world’s biggest music streaming service, Spotify, has extended the free trial for its Premium service by two months.

The company previously offered the same promotion twice in 2021.

Spotify’s usual free Premium trial is only available for one month, but users who sign up for a Premium account before 11 September 2022 can enjoy its benefits for free for three months.

That could save them up to R179.97, based on the Premium Individual account’s standard price of R59.99 per month.

The 3-month free trial is also available on the discounted Student account, which usually costs R29.99 per month.

To qualify for this account tier, you must be studying at an accredited education institution.

The 3-month offer is unavailable to previous or existing subscribers, but Spotify is offering a substantial discount to returning users who cancelled before 15 July 2022.

They can get Premium for R59.99 for their first three months back on the service.

Free vs Premium

While Spotify also has a free tier as standard, it lacks many features available on Premium, including the ability to download music and listen to tracks without ads.

Premium also lets users play any song they want and skip to the next title as often as they would like.

Aside from the Individual plan, Spotify also offers Duo and Family plans in South Africa, for R79.99 and R99.99 per month, respectively.

These allow for signing up more accounts to the same subscription at a discounted rate.

The image below shows the prices and features of Spotify’s plans in South Africa.

