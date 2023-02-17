Clicks and Dischem delivery services compared

MyBroadband compared the new Dischem DeliverD service with Clicks delivery and was pleasantly surprised by both options.

Dischem DeliverD service offers quick same-day deliveries within an hour window, similar to services like Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay asap!.

Clicks does not have a same-day delivery service yet but does offer online shopping with courier delivery.

Dischem launched public testing of DeliverD in July 2021 at 33 branches across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.

On-demand orders through DeliverD are managed through an agreement between Dischem and Quench (also known as Bash).

Dischem’s regular online orders are done through an agreement with the Karooooo-owned Picup.

Clicks launched a click-and-collect delivery service in 2016 through a partnership with Pargo.

Click-and-collect purchases from Clicks over R200 are free, otherwise it charges R20. Dischem’s click-and-collect option is always free.

Orders at Clicks will be ready within three business days in major cities, whereas Dischem promises that orders will be ready for collection the next business day.

For a standard courier, Clicks offers free delivery for orders over R600, otherwise it charges R75.

For a standard courier service, Dischem charges R35 in metropolitan areas or R150 in non-metro and remote areas. It also offers free deliveries in metros on orders over R600.

When shopping in the Dischem app, all DeliverD orders are charged a flat R35, and it promises delivery within 60 minutes. However, DeliverD is only available from specific branches.

MyBroadband ordered a pack of Duracell batteries and a 5m extension cord from each store simultaneously to compare the experience and delivery times.

The orders were placed just before 08:00 on Wednesday, and Dischem gave us a delivery window of 10:00 – 11:00.

The Clicks website stated that delivery would take 2-3 business days, which is typical for many online stores.

Our order from Dischem arrived 23 minutes before the scheduled time slot, which is impressive.

However, it could have been a problem if we weren’t available outside the booked time.

The Clicks delivery was also early and arrived at 12:30 on Thursday afternoon, a little more than a day after ordering.

The two items were slightly less expensive from Dischem, but the delivery fees extended this lead.

This is because Clicks’ courier delivery costs R75 for orders under R600, while Dischem DeliverD charges a flat R35.

For larger orders, the price discrepancy may not be as significant.

Pharmacy Delivery Comparison

Element Clicks Dischem DeliverD

Advertised Delivery 2-3 Business Days Same day 10:00 – 11:00 Actual Delivery Next day Same day 09:37 Delivery Fee R75.00 R35.00 Total Price R324.99 R271.90

