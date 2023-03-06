Twitter’s website is offline

Twitter users trying to access the service from its website are being greeted with an error message.

“Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint,” it states.

Twitter’s smartphone applications still appear to be working, including posting tweets.

Links that use Twitter’s default URL shortener do not work.

The website outage comes amid a crackdown on its application programming interface (API) that has cut off third-party Twitter clients.

Various Twitter “bot” and plugin developers were also to be affected by the change.

These include services that automatically post articles from news websites, blogs, and other social media platforms to Twitter.

According to Downdetector, the problem began around 19:00 on Monday.

Now read: Twitter will now ban users that wish harm on others