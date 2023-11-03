Meta will stop pushing Threads posts to Facebook and Instagram

Meta Platforms Inc. is working on a new privacy setting that will let users opt out of having their Threads posts cross-posted to Facebook and Instagram.

Developer Alessandro Paluzzi spotted the new setting and shared his findings on Twitter (now X).

“Threads is working on ‘suggesting posts on other apps’ privacy setting,” said Paluzzi, who also shared screenshots of the new settings.

The discovery comes just over a week after the company acknowledged that it was pushing Threads posts to feeds on Facebook and Instagram.

In response to a post from a Threads user who asked how they could prevent this from happening, Threads confirmed that users couldn’t opt out of the cross-posting but said it was actively listening to user feedback.

Threads had an impressive launch, amassing over 100 million signups within four days, and it had yet to launch in Europe, one of its most significant markets.

However, it should be noted that Threads lets users sign up with their Instagram accounts, making getting started on the platform easier than others.

Despite the impressive launch and easy signup processes, daily active users on the Threads Android app dropped from 49.3 million in July 2023 to 10.3 million in August.

The US was among the highest in engagement following Threads’ launch, but users had dropped from 2.3 million to 576,000 over the same period.

